The team of 'Lagaan' to re-unite at Aamir Khan’s residence to celebrate 21 glorious years

Updated on: 15 June,2022 02:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Lagaan is one of the most successful films of our times and is said to be one of the most evergreen films which can be enjoyed by audiences of all ages

Picture Courtesy: PR


Aamir Khan-starrer cricket drama Lagaan completes 21 glorious years today June 15. And to commemorate that, the star is all set to get together with the cast of the film at his house, Marina, today. 

Lagaan is one of the most successful films of our times and is said to be one of the most evergreen films which can be enjoyed by audiences of all ages. It also became the only second film apart from Mother India in to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. It's been over 21 years since the film was released, yet the popularity of the film remains the same. 




Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha on 11th August 2022. The actor says he is curious to see Hollywood star Tom Hanks' reaction to the Bollywood adaptation of the iconic movie 'Forrest Gump'.


