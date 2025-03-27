Salman shared that more than the religion, his father, legendary screenwriter Salim Khan's profession was the bone of contention in his marriage

Salman Khan with mother Salma. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article The unexpected issue that tested Salman Khan's parents' love and marriage x 00:00

It's not a regular occurrence anymore to see Bollywood superstars make big statements in the digital age. However, superstar Salman Khan made an exception on Wednesday, as he narrated the story behind his father Salin Khan and his mother, Salma Khan's marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salman shared that more than the religion, his father, legendary screenwriter Salim Khan's profession was the bone of contention in his marriage.

The 'Sikandar' actor revealed that the disagreement for the marriage from his maternal side were never over the difference in the Hindu and Muslim culture of both the families.

Speaking to the media in a Mumbai based hotel, he revealed, "It was never about the difference in the Hindu and Muslim culture and the practices, the bigger and more concerning thing at that time was, 'Ye toh film line se hain'," as he spoke of his father's profession, the same Salim Khan whose pen along with his partner Javed Akhtar gave blockbusters after blockbuster and brought in a lot of respect for the writer community.

Meanwhile, the trailer of ‘Sikandar’ was unveiled a few days ago, and it sets the stage for a quintessential Salman Khan entertainer with a generous dose of action, suspense and drama.

The trailer promises a larger-than-life spectacle that is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. In the trailer, Salman is seen in the titular role, he is a man on a mission.

His portrayal of Sikandar is as raw as it is powerful. His trademark larger-than-life persona blends seamlessly with the character’s drive for revenge, love, and justice. Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the female lead in the film, captivates the audiences with her charm. Her screen presence is magnetic, drawing attention in every scene. The stunning visuals paired with her natural beauty make her a standout.

The film seems poised to be another major success for the producer, who has a proven track record of delivering films that not only entertain but also strike a chord with audiences across the nation. 'Sikandar' is set to release on March 28 in cinemas.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever