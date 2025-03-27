Delnaaz Irani shared her experience of doing theatres and said, “I’ve been a part of so many plays, but still, every time I go on stage, I get butterflies in my stomach"

Delnaaz Irani has been a part of the theatre world since her teenage years, yet even today, stepping onto the stage fills her with nervous excitement. The seasoned actress, known for her impeccable comic timing and stage presence, believes that this nervous energy is essential for any performer.

Delnaaz Irani – ‘Been a part of so many plays’

“I’ve been a part of so many plays, but still, every time I go on stage, I get butterflies in my stomach. Of course, once I’m on stage, it’s like I own it, but yes, I do get that nervous energy. A little bit of nervousness is good because it keeps you alert. If you’re overconfident, it doesn’t really pay off. That little scare, that little nervousness—it’s good for an artist who is going to perform on stage,” she shares.

‘You also need to be aware of your co-actors’

Performing live comes with its own set of challenges, but for Delnaaz, that is what makes theatre so exhilarating. “120% it happens that you or somebody else forgets lines, or someone takes a wrong entry, or there’s a mishap like a costume malfunction or an accidental fall on stage. That’s when presence of mind becomes crucial. In TV or film, you can do retakes, but in theatre, you have only one chance. Whatever mistake happens, you have to rectify it immediately. If you don’t have a sharp presence of mind, you won’t survive on stage. You also need to be aware of your co-actors, their lines, and what’s happening around you,” she explains.

Currently, Delnaaz is performing in #Akbar@Birbal, a play that demands her constant attention. “There are always seven or eight people around me. I have to be cautious and aware of everyone’s lines because you never know when someone might miss something. Theatre is all about quick thinking and improvisation, and that’s what makes it so exciting,” she says.

‘Even before COVID, I was regularly performing’

Despite her busy schedule in films and television, Delnaaz never stays away from theatre. “I’m not coming back to theatre after a break because I never left! Even before COVID, I was regularly performing with Felicity Theatre, a group from Delhi. I’ve done three plays with them, and they are still running successfully. My ongoing plays include Wrong Number, Hello Zindagi, and Akbar@Birbal. Alongside my other work, I always make time for theatre because it’s my first love,” she shares.

For Delnaaz, theatre has been the foundation of her craft. “I always tell aspiring actors to join a theatre group. You’ll learn on the job, build confidence, and understand every aspect of acting. My first play in 1989 with Alyque Padamsee taught me so much, even though I started with backstage work. Then, in 1995, I got my first acting role in Kitty Kitty Bang Bang with legends like Ananth Mahadevan and Rohini Hattangadi. Theatre isn’t just about performing—it teaches you lighting, stage setting, props, and so much more,” she says.

She firmly believes that theatre experience gives actors an edge in television and films. “As a theatre actor, you’re trained to remember long lines, adapt to any situation, and have a deep understanding of performance. Theatre sharpens your craft like no acting school can. If you’re a theatre actor, you can act anywhere—on TV, in films, or any other medium,” she adds.

For Delnaaz, the stage is more than just a platform—it’s a lifelong passion. Whether performing in front of a packed audience or adapting to unexpected on-stage challenges, her love for theatre remains unwavering.