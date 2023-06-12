Zee Studios in association with Anil Sharma has re-released Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's 'Gadar' with technological advancements to revive the nostalgia for the audiences

Team Gadar

Listen to this article 'There can never be any risk with Gadar,' says Shariq Patel from Zee Studios on the re-release of the film x 00:00

'Gadar' is considered to be one the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema because of its phenomenal storyline, stellar performances by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, refreshing music and unforgettable dialogues. Zee Studios in association with Anil Sharma has now re-released the film with technological advancements to revive the nostalgia for the audiences!

At the screening of the film, Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, spoke about the strategy and operational risk behind re-releasing of the iconic film, "It's 'Gadar' and there can never be any risk with it. But the journey of 'Gadar 2' started two and a half years ago, during this time we saw the pandemic coming in. Sunny Sir, Ameesha and Utkarsh, the three of them were very co-operative. We were sure about reviving the nostalgia of the first part before we release the sequel around Independence Day. We started with the restoration process three months back and with technological advancements, the film looks as fresh as earlier, even today. We have even recreated the CGI from that time to enhance the viewing experience."

ADVERTISEMENT

The film has been upgraded to 4K with Dolby Atmos to enhance the viewing experience of the film. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Shariq Patel, Anil Sharma and Udit Narayan attended the fans' screening event in Delhi."There can never be any risk with 'Gadar,'" says Shariq Patel from Zee Studios on the re-release of the film.

Meanwhile, the teaser of Gadar 2 was released earlier today. Helmed by Anil Sharma and written by Shaktimaan Talwar, 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' was based on the love story of Tara Singh and Sakeena, which left an everlasting impact on the hearts of the audiences and still continues to do so. The teaser of 'Gadar 2', hints that the story begins right from where the story ended in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'.

Actor Sunny Deol expressed, “ Gadar 2 carries forward the legacy of its iconic first part. It’s a blessing to be able to bring back one of India’s most loved family film. At its heart the film would always be an inspiring epic story of love, courage and patriotism. Hope the world welcomes Tara and Sakina again with open arms.”