This is how Kareena Kapoor and her BFFs Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora catch up

Catching up with BFFs can't be boring when it comes to actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. On Tuesday, she gave a glimpse of her friends get-together at home.

Kareena took to Instagram and shared a picture of her and Malaika Arora busy on their phones while Amrita Arora captured this funny moment.

In the picture, Kareena can be seen dressed in a printed pink outfit and Malaika wore a white ethnic co-ord set. Both are glued to their phones.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Catching up but with our phones."

The 'Jaane Jaan' actor shares a very healthy bond with her girl best friends, Malaika Arora and Amrita.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena's film 'The Buckingham Murders' helmed by Hansal Mehta was recently premiered at the BFI London Film Festival.

She will also be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

She will be seen in action film 'Singham Again'.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise and the film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024.

It will face a big clash with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

