This is how Sanjay Dutt remembered his 'hero' Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary

Sanjay Dutt. Pic/Yogen Shah

Sanjay Dutt's bond with his dad and late legendary actor Sunil Dutt is truly an epitome of a father-son relationship. The actor never lets go a chance to remember the learnings from his father. On Monday, the star shared a heartfelt note while wishing his father a happy birthday.

The actor took to his social media handle and shared a picture of the iconic scene from 'Munna Bhai MBBS' where he hugged his father and left everyone emotional while showcasing their love for each other. The actor wrote a heartfelt caption for his father "Your belief and love helped make me who I am today. You were, are, and will always be my hero. Happy birthday, Dad."

