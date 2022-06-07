Breaking News
Covid-19: Mandatory masking any day in Maharashtra now
India's first bullet train to be operational from August 2026: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
At 676, Mumbai's daily Covid-19 tally falls below 700 after five days
Mumbai: Private hospitals ready to scale up Covid beds
Schools in Maharashtra to reopen on June 15 with all possible Covid-19 precautions: Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > This is how Sanjay Dutt remembered his 'hero' Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary

This is how Sanjay Dutt remembered his 'hero' Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary

Updated on: 07 June,2022 10:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The actor never lets go a chance to remember the learnings from his father. On Monday, the star shared a heartfelt note while wishing his father a happy birthday

This is how Sanjay Dutt remembered his 'hero' Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary

Sanjay Dutt. Pic/Yogen Shah


Sanjay Dutt's bond with his dad and late legendary actor Sunil Dutt is truly an epitome of a father-son relationship. The actor never lets go a chance to remember the learnings from his father. On Monday, the star shared a heartfelt note while wishing his father a happy birthday.

The actor took to his social media handle and shared a picture of the iconic scene from 'Munna Bhai MBBS' where he hugged his father and left everyone emotional while showcasing their love for each other. The actor wrote a heartfelt caption for his father "Your belief and love helped make me who I am today. You were, are, and will always be my hero. Happy birthday, Dad."




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)


Show full article

sanjay dutt sunil dutt munna bhai mbbs KGF Chapter 2 Shamshera bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK