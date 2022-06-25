'This is my most favourite picture of you,' writes Kareena to wish sister Karisma Kapoor on her birthday

She captioned the post- "To the pride of our family …This is my most favourite picture of you."

Karisma Kapoor turns 48 today and on the special occasion, younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable throwback picture of the 'Fiza' actress and wrote- "To the pride of our family …This is my most favourite picture of you. Aaj Sab bolo. Happy birthday to our LoLo."

Dia Mirza commented on the post by saying- "Happppppyyyyyy birthday." Ranveer Singh too was all hearts on the post.

Talking about working with her sister, Kareena said earlier this year, "We have always wanted to work together but till now we haven't got that kind of script. We have not liked anything. Somebody should come with a good script then, we will consider." And there were reports that the sister-duo could be collaborating for Zubeidaa 2.

In 2020, Kareena completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha. Karisma, on the other hand, has been a part of successful films like Raja Babu, Saajan Chale Sasural, Judwaa, Hero No. 1, Fiza, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Raja Hindustani, Jeet, and was last seen in the show, Mentalhood.

