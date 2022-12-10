REVEALED: This is the name of Alaya F’s next film which has given her nod to after 'Freddy'

The actress shared a handful of photographs on social media
The recently released Freddy not witnessed the acting prowess of not just Kartik Aaryan, but also Alaya F, who excelled in portraying the character of bold and stunning Kainaaz. Just as when people were wondering about her next film, Alaya F took to social media and made an announcement about her next project. She even shared a handful of photographs of her next film, which has been titled ‘SRI’. For the unversed, the film ‘SRI’ happens to be a Srikanth Bolla biopic. Alaya F captioned the post stating, "Back on set! my first day on the Srikanth Bolla biopic, #SRI! so excited to begin this journey!" The actress looked beautiful in a yellow suit.
Its really commendable to see the kind of work that Alaya is getting, considering she is just a few films old. For the unversed, prior to SRI, Alaya F demonstrated her natural flair for acting in films like ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ (which starred Saif Ali Khan as her father) and the recently released ‘Freddy’ (which starred Kartik Aaryan in the titular role).
As for the future projects, this young lady definitely has her hands full with some of the challenging roles. She will be seen in the much-awaited Ekta Kapoor's film ‘U Turn’. This thriller film will see Alaya F playing the role of a journalist. Besides this, she also has ‘Almost Pyar with DJ Mohabbat’alongwith Karan Mehta. The film is being produced by Good Bad Films and Zee Studios and is being directed by Anurag Kashyap. If the reports are to be believed, then, this film is a love story challenged by the beliefs and expectations of society. The film was recently premiered at Marrakech Film Festival.
