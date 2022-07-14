THIS is what Siddharth Nigam is binging on during the monsoon

The Aladdin actor also recalls memories from shoot during the monsoon

Siddharth Nigam/PR image

Soon to be seen on the big screen in Salman Khan's 'Bhaijaan' Siddharth Nigam reminisced Aladdin days and his favourite monsoon food, 'chai and pakora' in conversation with mid-day.com.

Siddharth stated, “I love visiting Lonavala and Tiger point, the weather is amazing, the waterfalls along with the greenery and clean roads are enchanting! I love long trips during the monsoon. My favourite go to food is chai and pakora, while listening to my favourite song 'Barso re Megha."

Reminiscing Aladdin memories Nigam shared, “I remember shooting for Aladdin, it was an outdoor shoot and it was raining heavily. The scene wasn’t a rainy one but it converted it, which turned out to be really beautiful.”

