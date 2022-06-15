Breaking News
THIS is why One Direction's 'What Makes You Beautiful' brings back precious memories for Kasyap

Updated on: 15 June,2022 07:09 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

It’s musician Kasyap on mid-day.com’s ‘Celebrity Playlist’ today

THIS is why One Direction's 'What Makes You Beautiful' brings back precious memories for Kasyap

Kasyap/PR image


Here’s all you need to know about what’s ruling Kasyap’s playlist. 

The song you are listening to on loop?




Charlie Puth's Light Switch. Charlie Puth has always been a huge inspiration for me as a songwriter but I especially love the production on this one and love how Charlie literally uses a Light switch' sound in this song.


Show full article

