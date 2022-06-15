THIS is why One Direction's 'What Makes You Beautiful' brings back precious memories for Kasyap

It’s musician Kasyap on mid-day.com’s ‘Celebrity Playlist’ today

Kasyap/PR image

Here’s all you need to know about what’s ruling Kasyap’s playlist.

The song you are listening to on loop?

Charlie Puth's Light Switch. Charlie Puth has always been a huge inspiration for me as a songwriter but I especially love the production on this one and love how Charlie literally uses a Light switch' sound in this song.

