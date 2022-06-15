THIS is why One Direction's 'What Makes You Beautiful' brings back precious memories for Kasyap

Charlie Puth's Light Switch. Charlie Puth has always been a huge inspiration for me as a songwriter but I especially love the production on this one and love how Charlie literally uses a Light switch' sound in this song.
The romantic songs you can never get enough of?
A few of my evergreen favourites are, Bruno Mars's 'Just the Way You Are,' 'Mirrors' by Justin Timberlake, Mithoon's 'Tum Hi Ho,' AR Rahman's 'Ee Hridayam' and Ilayaraja's 'Yedhi Yedhi.'
Party numbers that get you on the dance floor?
Chammak Challo. I loved it as a kid and I still do. I think it’s one of the best party numbers out there. Akon for the win.
Hits that you are grooving to?
Vishal-Shekhar's 'Ude Dil Befikre.' The energy in this song instantly makes me groove. I feel very liberated listening to it.
Songs that make you sentimental?
Silk Sonic's 'Put On A Smile.' The lyrics are too relatable for me and the vibe of the song just hits so hard that I instantly get sentimental.
A song that brings back precious memories?
One Direction's 'What Makes You Beautiful.' This song brings back all my school memories. All the fun that I had with my friends, was school bus rides. Good old times.
A song whose lyrics you don't understand but still love?
Patrick Watson's 'Je te laisserai des mots.' This is a French song and although I know a bit of French, I really don’t understand this song but the piano and the strings just talk to my soul.
A song that describes you to the T?
Charlie Puth - The Way I Am - This song perfectly describes who I am right now.