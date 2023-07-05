Amidst the heavy Mumbai monsoon showers, this couple decided to recreate the iconic track 'Rimjhim Gire Sawan' from the 1979 film Manzil, originally featuring Amitabh Bachchan.

The couple recreating 'Rimjhim Gire Sawn'

Listen to this article This Mumbai couple's recreation of the iconic track 'Rimjhim Gire Sawan' is winning hearts everywhere x 00:00

Amidst the heavy Mumbai monsoon showers, this couple decided to recreate the iconic track 'Rimjhim Gire Sawan' from the 1979 film Manzil, originally featuring Amitabh Bachchan. Joined by their friends Anup and Ankita Ringaonkar, they embarked on an adorable venture to recreate the music video shot by shot.

Little did they know that their heartwarming video would capture the attention of millions worldwide. The video quickly went viral on social media platforms, amassing over half a million views. The surprise endorsement came when renowned industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted about their remarkable effort, “This is justifiably going viral. An elderly couple re-enact the popular song 'Rimjhim gire sawan' at the very same locations in Mumbai as in the original film. I applaud them. They’re telling us that if you unleash your imagination, you can make life as beautiful as you want it to be…!” (sic.)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is justifiably going viral. An elderly couple re-enact the popular song 'Rimjhim gire sawan' at the very same locations in Mumbai as in the original film. I applaud them. They’re telling us that if you unleash your imagination, you can make life as beautiful as you want it… pic.twitter.com/wO7iJ3da3m — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 2, 2023

Shailesh Inamdar, who owns a mechanical equipment factory, expressed his delight and shared his thoughts with a publication. He admitted, "We don't really understand social media or what it means to go viral, but the response is amazing and feels like a dream. It is beyond our imagination." He also expressed surprise at the song's appeal to the younger generation, stating, "We didn't think this song would appeal to youngsters, but they too seem to have loved it."

The idea had been on Shailesh's bucket list for two years, and he had been persuading his wife to join him in this endeavor. However, she was hesitant. Eventually, Shailesh shared his plan with his friend Anup, who not only supported the idea but also actively participated in its execution alongside his wife, Ankita.

What started as a creative project during a rainy day turned into a viral sensation, bringing immense joy to the Inamdar couple and their friends. Their recreation of the iconic song not only showcases their enthusiasm but also serves as a testament to the power of creativity and the ability to spread happiness through social media.

As the video continues to gain traction and touch the hearts of viewers worldwide, Shailesh, Vandana, Anup, and Ankita Ringangaokar hope that their light-hearted endeavor will inspire others to embrace their creative aspirations and find joy in simple moments. Their story reminds us that sometimes, the most memorable experiences come from turning ordinary ideas into extraordinary realities.

The couple's journey is a testament to the transformative power of social media, as their heartfelt recreation resonated with people of all ages and backgrounds.