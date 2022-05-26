Throwback Thursday: Gauri Khan shares an unseen picture of herself with Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 May,2022 11:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Gauri Khan


Filmmaker, host, fashion designer, and everything else, Karan Johar turned 50 on May 25 and was flooded with birthday wishes from industry friends. One of them was Gauri Khan. Sharing a throwback picture with the filmmaker that also had Shah Rukh Khan, the producer wrote- "Dearest Karan It’s the little things you do and say…that make you the person you are . . You listen and make everything right .Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter into all our lives . Best birthday wishes from my family to yours …love you."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)





gauri khan Shah Rukh Khan karan johar bollywood news Entertainment News

