Throwback Thursday: Gauri Khan shares an unseen picture of herself with Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan

Filmmaker, host, fashion designer, and everything else, Karan Johar turned 50 on May 25 and was flooded with birthday wishes from industry friends. One of them was Gauri Khan. Sharing a throwback picture with the filmmaker that also had Shah Rukh Khan, the producer wrote- "Dearest Karan It’s the little things you do and say…that make you the person you are . . You listen and make everything right .Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter into all our lives . Best birthday wishes from my family to yours …love you."

She also shared a video from last night where the man himself could be seen cutting his birthday cake.

Johar's 50th birthday celebration was a star-studded affair. Hrithik Roshan, undoubtedly, stole the spotlight at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. He arrived at the party along with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. They made a dashing entry by walking hand-in-hand.

The two also posed for shutterbugs gathered outside the party venue. In one of the viral videos, Hrithik is seen introducing sweetly introducing Saba to guests by telling them her name.

The couple complemented each other by sporting black apparel. Saba dazzled in a black cut-out dress, while Hrithik looked dapper in a black suit.

Also, Aamir Khan's appearance with former wife Kiran Rao made it more special. Aamir and Kiran arrived at the party together and also happily posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

Aamir made a fashion statement in a t-shirt, jacket and a pair of denim. On the other hand, Kiran kept her look blingy by sporting a shimmery silver dress for the occasion. This marks Aamir and Kiran's rare public appearance together after announcing separation.