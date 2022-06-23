Throwback Thursday: Mukesh Chhabra shares a BTS picture of Vicky Kaushal and team as Gangs of Wasseypur turns 10

Celebrating 10 years of "Gangs Of Wasseypur", Chhabra not only took to Instagram to share the news with his followers but also posted a few interesting unseen BTS image

Picture Courtesy: PR

Anurag Kashyap's revenge thriller "Gangs Of Wasseypur", which completed a decade on Wednesday, continues to retain the interest of movie buffs.

One of the major highlights of the gangster drama besides brilliant direction, superlative performances, powerful dialogues and effective cinematography is the apt casting, by casting director, Mukesh Chhabra.

Celebrating 10 years of "Gangs Of Wasseypur", Chhabra not only took to Instagram to share the news with his followers but also posted a few interesting unseen BTS image from the sets featuring himself, Vicky Kaushal, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Shilpa Shrivastava.

While Chhabra did the perfect casting for the movie, Vicky, Neeraj and Shilpa assisted Anurag on the film that went on to become a cult classic.

The more memes you have on social media, the more famous your film is, either before or after. With Anurag Kashyap’s classic crime comedy-cum-thriller-cum-drama-cum-cult 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', its legacy was almost born when the first show was over. That was the time a lot of people were new to social media and didn’t exactly know how to make something viral or create a meme.

Kashyap, just like Vishal Bhardwaj, has a penchant for blending crime and comedy. You chuckle when a henchman unleashes a threat, and break into laugher when the man who receives the threat reacts. You’re left amused when a murder happens in broad daylight or an assassination attempt goes horribly wrong. Two things that make such materials work are the writing and the actors who participate in such writing. And this film is blessed with one of the most ingenious ensembles of the decade.

Careers were reformed and resurrected, lesser-known faces were found and made famous. There’s a takeaway from everyone who acted in this unforgettable two-part ambition, from greed to lust to vendetta to even naïveté.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap: Life got ruined with Gangs Of Wasseypur