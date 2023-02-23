Throwback Thursday: You will be shocked to know who this ‘baby superstar’ is!

Clue: She was the same lady who ruled the silver screens for many years

(Pic: Mid-day archives and official Instagram account of Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor)

And, it’s time for everyone’s favourite section ‘Throwback Thursday’, time when we look at the golden time of the silver screen. This week’s ‘Throwback Thursday’ is about a lady who not just ruled every possible human heart, but also the silver screen for the longest time.

Also Read: Throwback Thursday: When Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar were spotted chilling together

No prizes for guessing the name of this lady. She is none other than the silver screen’s very own Sridevi aka ‘Hawaa Hawaaii’! The legendary actress started her tryst with the silver screen at a very young age. She was known as ‘Baby Sridevi’ when she started off her career as a child actress. And the photo for this week’s ‘Throwback Thursday’ has been taken from her first Tamil movie. The film, which was titled ‘Kandhan Karunai’ saw the late actress playing the role of a young boy Murugan.

It’s a known fact that the late actress Sridevi was extremely close to her two daughters- Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. Time and again, both these daughters have always spoken about how much they miss their mother. In many of Janhvi Kapoor’s social media posts, it's very evident how much she misses her mother.

Also Read: Remembering Sridevi: A look at her personal and professional life in pictures

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function. Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, Sridevi is best remembered for her performances in some of the most iconic Bollywood films like ‘Mr India’, ‘Nagina’, ‘Sadma’, ‘Chaalbaaz’, ‘Chandni’, ‘Khuda Gawah’, among many others in different Indian languages. Sridevi, who made a comeback to Bollywood in 2012 with ‘English Vinglish’ after a hiatus of 15 years, was last seen in ‘Mom’ in 2017.

Speaking of ‘English Vinglish’, the late Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor, penned down a heartfelt note last year as his wife, late actor Sridevi's film 'English Vinglish' turned 10. Taking to Instagram, the producer shared a poster of the film which he captioned, "10 years of English Vinglish :) To come back after a sabbatical of 15 years from films, with a timeless, magical performance that touched everyone's hearts - is something only Sri could do. This film will always remain special."