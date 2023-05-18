Breaking News
March in Vasai to seek justice for Shraddha Walkar, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya joins
Aaditya Thackeray seeks Lokayukta probe into complaint about 'corruption' in BMC
Mumbai reports 24 Covid-19 cases, one death
CBI summons Sameer Wankhede in alleged extortion case
PM Modi will inaugurate Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express virtually on Thursday
shot-button
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Tiger 3 Khant keep them in prison

'Tiger 3': Khan’t keep them in prison

Premium

Updated on: 18 May,2023 05:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

As final leg of Tiger 3 rolls, sources say SRK-Salman to shoot action sequences involving jailbreak; Rs 30-crore sets built in Madh Island

'Tiger 3': Khan’t keep them in prison

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan


Everybody is talking about Tiger vs Pathaan, even though Yash Raj Films has not officially announced the project. But before Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s spy characters lock horns, they will join forces in Tiger 3. In March, mid-day had reported that Shah Rukh will shoot his cameo for the Salman-led spy thriller in summer (Jailhouse rock for SRK-Salman, March 2). Now, it can be confirmed that the actors kicked off the shoot last week in Madh Island, beginning with close-up shots. Over the next 10 days, the superstars, under director Maneesh Sharma’s supervision, will film heavy-duty action scenes set in a jail, and cable cars.     

Tiger 3 Tiger Vs Pathaan Pathaan yash raj films Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan aditya chopra katrina kaif bollywood news Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK