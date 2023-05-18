'Tiger 3': Khan’t keep them in prison

As final leg of Tiger 3 rolls, sources say SRK-Salman to shoot action sequences involving jailbreak; Rs 30-crore sets built in Madh Island

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Everybody is talking about Tiger vs Pathaan, even though Yash Raj Films has not officially announced the project. But before Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s spy characters lock horns, they will join forces in Tiger 3. In March, mid-day had reported that Shah Rukh will shoot his cameo for the Salman-led spy thriller in summer (Jailhouse rock for SRK-Salman, March 2). Now, it can be confirmed that the actors kicked off the shoot last week in Madh Island, beginning with close-up shots. Over the next 10 days, the superstars, under director Maneesh Sharma’s supervision, will film heavy-duty action scenes set in a jail, and cable cars.