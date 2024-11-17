Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work misses deadline again
Mumbai: Man held for murder of nine-year-old in Santacruz
Coldplay Ahmedabad tickets sell out in minutes, listed again in black
Baba Siddique murder case: Cops close in on key conspirator
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai environmental group appeals to candidates, calls for climate action commitments
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Tiger Shroff begins shooting for Baaghi 4 leading lady yet to be finalised

Tiger Shroff begins shooting for Baaghi 4, leading lady yet to be finalised

Updated on: 18 November,2024 06:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Sources say Tiger Shroff has kicked off Baaghi 4 shoot in Mumbai with an action sequence, even as the leading lady is yet to be finalised

Tiger Shroff begins shooting for Baaghi 4, leading lady yet to be finalised

Tiger Shroff. Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article
Tiger Shroff begins shooting for Baaghi 4, leading lady yet to be finalised
x
00:00

Over four years after Baaghi 3’s (2020) release, Tiger Shroff has stepped back in the film’s universe. On Sunday, the actor kicked off the shoot of the A Harsha-directed venture at the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle. No prizes for guessing that filming began with an elaborate action set-piece, staying true to the franchise’s a-fight-a-minute blueprint. 


Sajid Nadiadwala
Sajid Nadiadwala


Sources told us that about 100 supporting artistes were hired for the first action sequence. “It’s a high-intensity action piece featuring Tiger in his element, as he pulls off some jaw-dropping stunts. The actor and the supporting cast rehearsed throughout the day for the intricate fight sequence, and it was shot at night,” said an insider. Even as the film has rolled, the leading lady is yet to be finalised. “There are a few names in contention, but producer Sajid Nadiadwala wants a fresh pairing with Tiger,” added the source.


It’s a hectic time for Nadiadwala, who is juggling two projects besides Baaghi 4. Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and directed by AR Murugadoss, has wrapped up its Hyderabad schedule and is now gearing up for a long shoot in Andheri. “Salman will begin shooting in an Andheri hospital from Tuesday. The unit wrapped up the Hyderabad leg before time,” says a source. Shahid Kapoor’s Hussain Ustara, a period thriller helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, is slated to roll in early December.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

baaghi tiger shroff sajid nadiadwala AR Murugadoss bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK