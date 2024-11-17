Sources say Tiger Shroff has kicked off Baaghi 4 shoot in Mumbai with an action sequence, even as the leading lady is yet to be finalised

Tiger Shroff. Pics/Instagram

Tiger Shroff begins shooting for Baaghi 4, leading lady yet to be finalised

Over four years after Baaghi 3’s (2020) release, Tiger Shroff has stepped back in the film’s universe. On Sunday, the actor kicked off the shoot of the A Harsha-directed venture at the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle. No prizes for guessing that filming began with an elaborate action set-piece, staying true to the franchise’s a-fight-a-minute blueprint.

Sajid Nadiadwala

Sources told us that about 100 supporting artistes were hired for the first action sequence. “It’s a high-intensity action piece featuring Tiger in his element, as he pulls off some jaw-dropping stunts. The actor and the supporting cast rehearsed throughout the day for the intricate fight sequence, and it was shot at night,” said an insider. Even as the film has rolled, the leading lady is yet to be finalised. “There are a few names in contention, but producer Sajid Nadiadwala wants a fresh pairing with Tiger,” added the source.

It’s a hectic time for Nadiadwala, who is juggling two projects besides Baaghi 4. Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and directed by AR Murugadoss, has wrapped up its Hyderabad schedule and is now gearing up for a long shoot in Andheri. “Salman will begin shooting in an Andheri hospital from Tuesday. The unit wrapped up the Hyderabad leg before time,” says a source. Shahid Kapoor’s Hussain Ustara, a period thriller helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, is slated to roll in early December.