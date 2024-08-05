Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has opened his own dance academy called Matrix. On Sunday, he started the classes in the presence of his mother and sister

Ayesha, Tiger and Krishna Shroff (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Bollywood’s youngest action superstar Tiger Shroff is not only known for his gravity-defying action sequences but has often broken the internet with his signature dance moves. From 'Whistle Baja' to 'Jai Jai Shivshankar' to 'Mast Malang Jhoom', Shroff’s dancing skills have taken the box office by storm. Now, the actor is taking his passion for dance to the next level with the launch of his first-ever dance academy, ‘Matrix Dance Academy’.

Actor Tiger Shroff is also the driving force behind 'Prowl', an activewear & accessories brand, and 'MMA Matrix', and his new venture is another addition to his cap as an entrepreneur. Through ‘Matrix Dance Academy’, Tiger Shroff envisions spreading the essence of dance across the country by delving into the intricacies of the various dance forms such as contemporary, jazz, hip-hop, ballet and others. The academy’s specially curated batches and programmes are designed for beginners, advanced and experienced learners, bringing an all-round experience and learning.

With this new venture, Shroff aims to provide aspiring performers with world-class instructors, expert guidance, and an opportunity to shine on stage. As Tiger Shroff steps into this exciting new role, his audience eagerly anticipates the impact of his academy on the future of dance in India.

On the career front, Tiger Shroff is now gearing up to showcase #TheTigerEffect in its full glory in 'Baaghi 4'. Four years after the release of the third instalment of his action franchise, Baaghi, the actor is prepared to flaunt his athletic prowess again. A source tells mid-day, “The team plans to begin filming after [producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s other releases] Sikandar and Housefull 5 are wrapped up. Sikandar is in production, while Housefull 5 will go on the floors next month. If all goes well, Baaghi 4 will roll later this year, or early next year.”

While Sabbir Khan and Ahmad Khan have directed the previous instalments of the franchise, we’re told the makers are yet to decide who will helm the upcoming edition. “Scripting for the film will begin soon, and once the director is locked, a discussion on who will fit the bill as the leading lady will ensue,” says the source of the franchise that has previously featured Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani. Shroff also has Singham 3 in his kitty.