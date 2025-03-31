Tiger Shroff reveals that Baaghi 2 changed his life, celebrates 7th anniversary

Tiger Shroff captivated the audience as Ronny in the second installment of the popular 'Baaghi' franchise

Picture Courtesy/Tiger Shroff's Instagram account

As 'Baaghi 2' completed seven years of release, Tiger took to his Instagram handle and dropped some high-octane action sequences from the Ahmed Khan's directorial.

Terming the film as 'life-changing', Tiger penned a heartfelt note on his IG that read, "A film that changed my team’s, family’s and my life. Thank you to the audience for making every drop of blood count. #7years #baaghi2."

Reacting to the post, actress Mouni Roy wrote, "Best".

Additionally, actor Rahul Dev commented, "Deadliii", accompanied by a red heart emoji.

'Baaghi 2' talks about an Indian Army Officer named Ronnie who goes in search of his ex-girlfriend's child who has been mysteriously kidnapped.

A remake of the 2016 Telugu film 'Kshanam', the project starred Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Darshan Kumar, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda, Deepak Dobriyal and Arravya Sharma in key roles.

While 'Baaghi 2' received mixed reviews by the audience, it was praised for its action sequences and technical aspects.

At the moment, Tiger is working on the latest installment in the franchise, 'Baaghi 4'. Made under the direction of A. Harsha, the sequel is being presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The project enjoys a star-studded cast with Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa. The much-anticipated film is set to hit cinemas on September 5 this year.

On March 2, Tiger dropped an intriguing poster from his next. The photo featured him in an intense new look, with blood dripping from his forehead and a cigarette in his mouth.

He further penned a note reflecting how the 'Baaghi' franchise helped him establish his identity as an action hero in the industry.

“The franchise that gave me an identity and allowed me to express my eagerness to prove myself as an action hero…is now the franchise that is changing my identity. He's def (sic) not the same this time I hope you guys accept him the way you did 8 years ago", Tiger wrote.

