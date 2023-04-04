Tiger Shroff shares uber-cool pics from London; check it out!

Tiger recently showcased his dapper and stylish side by sharing pictures of himself donning a sleeveless shirt and denim jeans. The added charm of his brown shaded sunglasses elevated his already impressive look

Tiger Shroff's Instagram

The youngest action hero of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff, is a superstar who has introduced a whole new kind of action and adventure to this generation. His uber-cool personality, well-toned physique, and exceptional dancing ability set him apart from the other actors in his league. While rising the hotness quotient a notch, the superstar brings along some of his uber-stylish pictures, and we wonder how he can look so dashing and handsome.

Taking to his social media, Tiger shared some of his dapper and stylish pictures wearing a sleeveless shirt and denim jeans, with his brown-shaded sunglasses adding an extra charm to his hot look. The superstar can be seen wearing a hat in some pictures, giving us a major fashion goal as he can be seen posing on the streets of London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Moreover, Tiger is currently shooting in London for his upcoming, biggest action entertainer of the year, Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan. Having seen Tiger's look from the sets, our wait to witness the superstar in the film has only risen to the next level.

Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chillar, and Alaya F. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. The action thriller also stars south actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.

Apart from Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, Tiger will be seen in Vikas Bahl's upcoming action thriller 'Ganpath Part 1', opposite Kriti Sanon. The film will mark the reunion of the on-screen pair after their debut film, 'Heropanti'.

Both being among the year's most anticipated films.