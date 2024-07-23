Tishaa, the daughter of Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh, died after a prolonged battle with an illness

Tishaa Kumar and Khushalii Kumar Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article ‘Gone too soon’: Khushalii Kumar pens emotional note following sister Tishaa Kumar’s death x 00:00

After attending the last rites of T-series co-owner Krishan Kumar's daughter Tishaa Kumar, who died due to prolonged illness, actor Khushalii Kumar took to Instagram and shared an emotional post for her little sister.

Khushalii wrote, “Our princess Tishaa, it breaks my heart that you are gone. It was not your time to go, we wanted to see you grow, see you in your wedding dress not see you like this. Gone too soon. Rest in peace, my little sister.”

Earlier, Divya Khosla Kumar shared a heartwarming post on her social media. The caption read, "Tishaa you will remain in our hearts forever gone so soon @tanyasingghofficial may God give you the strength to go through this most painful loss #tishaakumar #OmShanti."

Tishaa died after a prolonged battle with an illness. She was in her 20s. She was the daughter of Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh.

On Monday, a funeral was held in Mumbai and was attended by numerous members of the Indian film industry, including Bhushan Kumar, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The family also organised a prayer meet which was attended by several B-town celebs and close friends.

Tishaa Kumar's death leaves a significant void in the Kumar family. Her most recent public appearance was on November 30, 2023, at the premiere of Ranbir Kapoor's film ‘Animal’.

(With inputs from ANI)