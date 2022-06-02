Ismail Darbar disheartened to lose good friend KK on his birthday

Numerous actors and singers mourned the demise of the singer and shared their condolences on social media accounts

Singer KK. Pic/PTI

The tragic death of singer KK on Tuesday stunned his fans and the whole Bollywood industry. The late artist travelled to Kolkata for a concert, where he fainted, was rushed to a local hospital and declared brought dead.

Numerous actors and singers mourned the demise of the singer and shared their condolences on social media accounts.

Ismail Darbar's 'Tadap Tadap' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' is the signature song of KK's career, and this number is being widely recalled. The news of KK's death shocked Darbar, who was in the middle of his birthday celebration.

Show full article