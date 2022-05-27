‘Trained every day for eight months’

Stating that hour-long meeting with Aditya was first step to bagging Prithviraj, Manushi discusses the prep that went into making her Bollywood-ready

Manushi Chhillar

We hear elaborate tales from young actors about how they, since childhood, wished to see themselves on the big screen. Manushi Chhillar’s isn’t that story. “I come from an academic-oriented family. But destiny had different plans,” she starts.

Aditya Chopra

Bollywood has been the destination for many beauty queens. But the 2017 Miss World winner, who will be launched with Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj, says her entry into the movies is accidental. “The film happened by chance. I met Adi sir [Aditya Chopra, producer] for a 10-minute meeting that lasted an hour. [After that], I did a series of auditions. But the fact that I was the leading lady didn’t sink in until the first day on the set. In the eight months in between, I trained at YRF Studios for eight hours every day — [learning classical] dancing, doing acting workshops, and perfecting the language.”

Show full article