Triptii Dimri is among the most in-demand actors today especially following her popularity with Animal. The actress recently recalled how people tried to pull her down with their words during her journey towards the silver screen

Triptii Dimri

Listen to this article 'She won't get married': Triptii Dimri recalls mean comments from relatives after she moved to Mumbai for acting x 00:00

Triptii Dimri is currently one of the most sought-after actresses in the Hindi film industry. After proving her mettle as an actor with films like 'Qala' and 'Bulbul', she gained fame with her brief appearance in Ranbir Kapoor-led 'Animal' with termed her 'national crush'. The actress recently spoke about the ups and downs she faced on her journey to the silver screen. Dimri hails from Uttarakhand and before becoming a noted actor she had to face several mean comments.

Triptii Dimri recalls negative comments from relatives when she moved to Mumbai

Triptii was talking during an interview on Katrina Kaif's brand Kay Beauty's YouTube channel. She spoke about her roots and how people said mean things to her parents when she opted to become an actor. "I am from Uttarakhand, but I was born and brought up in Delhi, so my parents and family are in Delhi... it was difficult for me when I moved to Bombay (Mumbai), you know, to go out every day in front of more than 50-60 people in a room. There are people in the society and in my family also who said mean things to my parents. Things like 'Why have you sent your daughter to this profession? She is going to get spoiled; she will hang out with the wrong people, she is going to make wrong choices for herself, no one is going to want to marry her, she is not going to get married now."

She added, "There was a point when I was confused, because, you know, you lose hope when you get up and there is no work. But one thing I knew was that I could not go back to my parents and tell them, 'No, I have not done it'." The actress made her big screen debut with 'Laila Majnu' in 2018 and she revealed that he parents were proud with her work in the film.

Triptii Dimri on being called a national crush

From her relatives questioning her marriage prospects to becoming the national crush, Triptii sure has shut down her naysayers. At an event in Mumbai while talking about the national crush tag, the actress said, "In my experience, luckily, I would like to thank God, because in my experience, it has been the other way around, as many films I have done in my career, whether they are the older films that I did earlier, or the ones that have released recently, I have received a lot of love from my audience. People have liked my work and have spoken about it.”

“Initially, when I came into the industry, I always wanted people should talk about my work and nothing else. Luckily, when my films have released, they have spoken about my work. I think these things motivate us actors to do better in life and to keep working on our craft and I think, that way I have been very fortunate.”

Triptii was last seen in the recently released film 'Bad Newz' co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. She is currently gearing up for the release of 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' with Rajkummar Rao. Post that she will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' alongside Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. She recently onboarded a Vishal Bharadwaj directorial opposite Shahid Kapoor.