Triptii Dimri opens up about ‘Laila Majnu’ box-office failure: ‘I was heartbroken’

Triptii Dimri has been making headlines for her role in 'Animal.' The actress will also be the leading lady in Kartik Aaryan’s 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.' Triptii gained immense popularity after 'Qala,' but it was 'Laila Majnu' that marked her debut. 'Laila Majnu' is a gem that was not initially recognized when it was first released. Now, opening up about the film's tragic box office failure, Triptii shared that she was heartbroken.

“When Laila Majnu was about to be released, I was buying vegetables at Pali market. I was living in a rented apartment and was doing most things by myself and I was thinking my movie is going to be released and I wouldn’t be able to step out as people would recognize me. But when the film was released, very few people went to see it, and I was literally heartbroken. I was offered films after that as well, but nothing was exciting. So I began working on my craft and attended many workshops – they kept me sane. And then, Bulbbul happened,” Triptii told ETimes.

She added, “And when I was auditioning for Bulbbul, I was auditioning for a lot of things. And I got a call for it and met director Anvita Dutt. But there were a lot of people around me that told me that if you’ve done a theatrical release, then why are you doing a film for OTT?”

Triptii further said, “And at that time, Netflix had done just 8 films from India, and this was one of them, so that was a risk. And a lot of people were like, suddenly from theatres to OTT, why are you doing this? I said I will do this film no matter what. I love the story. I love the character. And I will do it no matter what happens. It can tank. It can do well. I’m not thinking about all those things. I just want to experience this. And it was this movie that changed everything for me.”

The 2018 film 'Laila Majnu' is a modern-day retelling of the classic love story of Laila and Majnu, a tale that has been told and retold over centuries in various cultures. The film is directed by Sajid Ali and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

The story is set in contemporary Kashmir and follows the lives of two young lovers, Qais (played by Avinash Tiwary) and Laila (played by Triptii Dimri). Qais is a free-spirited and carefree young man who falls deeply in love with Laila, a beautiful and independent girl. However, their love faces societal and familial opposition due to their different backgrounds and the long-standing enmity between their families.