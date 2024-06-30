During the trailer launch event of her latest movie in Mumbai on Friday, Triptii was questioned about her 'national crush' label

Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri, who gained nationwide fame after starring in the 2023 film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, discussed being labeled as India's 'crush'. She is now preparing for the release of Bad Newz, where she stars alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk.

During the trailer launch event in Mumbai on Friday, she was questioned about her 'national crush' label.

'Bad Newz' actress Triptii Dimri reacts to being called 'national crush'

She was asked if it bothered her. She responded, "In my experience, luckily, I would like to thank God, because in my experience, it has been the other way around, as many films I have done in my career, whether they are the older films that I did earlier, or the ones that have released recently, I have received a lot of love from my audience. People have liked my work and have spoken about it.”

Triptii further said, “Initially, when I came into the industry, I always wanted people should talk about my work and nothing else. Luckily, when my films have released, they have spoken about my work. I think these things motivate us actors to do better in life and to keep working on our craft and I think, that way I have been very fortunate.”

What else happened at the 'Bad Newz' trailer launch?

On Friday, the team of the upcoming film 'Bad Newz' arrived in stylish outfits for the trailer launch of their film. Headlining the event was Vicky Kaushal, who caught the attention of guests with his new eyeball-grabbing hairdo. Dressed in a denim jacket, black pants and stylish black t-shirt, Kaushal set the tone for the evening with his cool sophistication.

A rare comedy inspired by true events, Bad Newz explores the comedic side of a rare pregnancy phenomenon, heteropaternal superfecundation. The film unfolds with Saloni (played by Triptii Dimri) discovering that she is pregnant with twins from two different fathers, Akhil (played by Vicky Kaushall) and Gurbir (played by Ammy Virk). This unimaginable scenario sets the stage for a series of sidesplitting and heartwarming events that make for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

