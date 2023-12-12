In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan's YouTube channel, Triptii Dimri addressed the video floating around cyberspace of her fidgeting and looking at Ranbir Kapoor during the 'Animal' pre-launch event

Triptii Dimri

Listen to this article Triptii Dimri responds to viral video of her staring at Ranbir Kapoor at Animal launch, says, 'I was really nervous' x 00:00

Triptii Dimri has earned the nickname 'National Crush' after starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest hit, 'Animal'. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. Tripti, however, plays a short but unforgettable role, which has earned her the whole nation's admiration. In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan's YouTube channel, Triptii addressed the video floating around cyberspace of her fidgeting and looking at Ranbir Kapoor during the 'Animal' launch event. Many relate this to her previous confession of wanting to work with Ranbir Kapoor. She revealed how her father even called her to ask about the fidgeting.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan about that viral moment, Triptii revealed, "Hum log screening pe the and, puri cast ka shoot karna tha unko (We were at the screening. They wanted to shoot the whole cast. They wanted the whole cast of Animal together. And people were talking. And, he (Ranbir Kapoor) was right in front of me talking to somebody. So, if someone’s talking to someone in front of me, obviously, you will look at that person.”

ADVERTISEMENT

visual representation of why tripti signed a small role in animal pic.twitter.com/YNEabAKj6K — no context ranbir (@nocontextranbir) December 6, 2023

Triptii even explained how her father immediately called her after watching the video. She said, "If you will notice, I was just rubbing my hands. My dad, in fact, called me after watching the whole footage. And he was like, ‘Were you nervous?’. I said, ‘Haan. How did you know?’ He was like, ‘You were rubbing your hands. I know, you rub your hands when you are nervous.'... So, I was really nervous. And especially, when you are standing with people like Ranbir, you are bound to get nervous, right? And I think he was standing in front of me, talking to somebody and you don’t even realise in that moment, where you are looking, what you are looking at.”

Triptii Dimri plays the role of Zoya in Animal, who has a passionate affair with Ranbir Kapoor. Triptii has talked about her role in Animal in much more detail. The Laila Majnu actress in an interview with Bollywood Hungama opened up about her parent's reaction to her bold se* scene in the film. The actress said, “My parents got a little taken aback. (They said) ‘We have never seen something like this in films and you have done it.’ It took them time to get over that scene. They were very sweet to me though. They were like, ‘You shouldn’t have done that but it’s okay. As parents, we will obviously feel this.’”

She further shared that she explained to them that, as an actor, this is her job, and she has to be honest with it. “I told them I am not doing anything wrong. It’s my job and as long as I am comfortable and safe, I don’t see any problem in that. I am an actor and I have to be 100 percent honest with the character that I play and I did that,” she added.