'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' actor Monica Chaudhary: Shooting for 'Show Me The Thumka' was a funny experience

Monica Chaudhary who essayed the role of Kinchi in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar talks to Mid-day Online about working with Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and shooting for the song Show Me The Thumka

On Diwali 2020, actress Monica Chaudhary got a call from casting director Vicky Sidana confirming her role in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' as Kinchi, best friend to Shraddha Kapoor's character Tinni and wife of Anubhav Singh Bassi's character Manu Dabbas. "My character is called Kinchi and she is a very edgy character. For some reason, she is always scolding Dabbas, Tinni, and Mickey who is played by Ranbir Kapoor," said Monica talking to Mid-day Online.

Monica's character gets pregnant in the film and is seen in her 9th month of pregnancy in the hit song 'Show Me The Thumka' which also features Shraddha, Ranbir, and Anubhav. Talking about shooting for the song, she said, "It was such a funny experience. I was playing nine months pregnant and I had to lose all that weight because of the Spain schedule coming up. They put one silicon stomach on me and it didn't show only. So they put 2, but still, I didn't look 9 months pregnant. Eventually, we had to put three silicon bellies for it to look like I am pregnant and it was so heavy. We were shooting in the sun. As glamourous as it looks, it was a very hectic and challenging shoot."

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' marks her first feature film and she shared that lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor ensured that she felt comfortable on the set and helped her out with her scenes. Sharing an incident that happened after the wrap of the first schedule of the film, Monica said, "My most memorable moment will be me coming to my vanity van and finding a big bag. I opened it and there were little gifts in it, a handwritten note. It was from Shraddha Kapoor; she was so sweet and welcoming. That was after my first schedule with the team and I was extremely nervous, figuring out how to adjust and she made me feel welcome."

As for Ranbir Kapoor, Monica said that the actor helped her with her cues and navigate the newcomer's jitters. "Ranbir Kapoor has been my favourite actor since 'Saawariya'. I have been following his work and I have been a huge admirer. I have danced to his songs, and cried to his sad songs. I have learned a lot from him and learned more while working with him. He is a very humble human being and a very good co-actor who helped me with my cues, understood that I am a newcomer, understood that I am not as familiar with the camera as he is, and helped me with everything during the shoot," she shared.

An actor by accident, Monica feels that working on the set of a Luv Ranjan film was a learning experience. Sharing her experience of being directed by Luv Ranjan, she said, "I think working with Luv sir makes you understand why he backed those several hit films. And that is because he is extremely aware of what he is making. He is an exceptionally intelligent and brilliant writer and he knows the exact tone and notes of his film, dialogues, and how they should be delivered."