Tuesday Trivia: Genelia D'Souza reveals Imran Khan was initially comfortable with another actress opposite him in 'Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na'

Genelia D'Souza shares how Jai Singh and Aditi's initial chemistry was not as effortless as it seemed on-screen

Genelia D'Souza and Imran Khan, Pic/Movie Poster, 'Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na'

Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza-starrer ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ completes 15 years of its release today. Since it hit theatres in 2008, it became an instant rom-com cult classic and remains one to this day. The coming-of-age film was written and directed by Abbas Tyrewala. The tale of friendship, heartbreak, college life, and romance beautifully portrayed what it means to be young and continues to be memorable to Indian audiences.

Since the film is completing 15 years today, D’Souza who became synonymous with Aditi’s character after the film was released took a trip down memory lane and shared interesting facts about its making in an interview with Hindustan Times. For viewers, the on-screen burgeoning romance between Jai and Aditi was easy to believe and root for, for the two actors’ chemistry was natural and organic. Thus, you may find it hard to believe that this classic couple might not have existed at all!

Genelia said that during auditions there was another actress who had been shortlisted for the lead role opposite Imran Khan who played Jai Singh Rathore. “It was really cool as we were going to shoot the final screen test to see how it looked. I remember Imran telling me that he was more comfortable with the other girl, than with me.”

However, the actress said that when Imran saw his and Genelia’s screen test in action, he knew she was the one. “When he went and saw it [his scene with me] on the screen, it was a totally different thing! It looked like we were best pals forever.”

And to think this ode to young love could have turned out completely differently!

Their bond continues even after a decade-and-a-half later. Genelia shared that even though Imran has quit acting, they still share great camaraderie and keep in touch. “Our kids are now in the same school, so we often catch up at the school,” she said.

Genelia D’Souza made a cinematic comeback after nearly 10 years earlier this year and starred in Marathi film ‘Ved.’