Tulsi Kumar, Jubin Nautiyal come together for 'Mast Aankhein'

Updated on: 21 February,2023 07:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Ace singers Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal have collaborated for their upcoming track 'Mast Aankhein', produced by Bhushan Kumar

Pic Courtesy: IANS


Ace singers Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal have collaborated for their upcoming track 'Mast Aankhein', produced by Bhushan Kumar. The music video features Shantanu Maheshwari and Shweta Sharda along with Tulsi and Jubin.


Tulsi, who sang songs such as 'Soch Na Sake', 'Sanam Re', 'Nachange Sari Raat', 'Ishq Di Latt', 'Salamat' and 'Dekh Lena', among others, talked about sharing screen space with Jubin, saying: "Jubin and I have worked on multiple songs together and it's always fun working with him."

"We are coming up with a love song after a year and we're both really excited about it, especially because this is also our first music video where we're featuring together, which makes it extra special," she added.


While elaborating on the romantic track and collaborating with Tulsi, Jubin said: "It's always a delight to work with Tulsi Kumar, she brings an amazing vibe and energy to a project. Apart from being a good artiste she's a good human being and that reflects in her work."

The 33-year-old singer is known for his melodious rendition of songs like 'Meherbani' for 'The Shaukeens', 'Zindagi' for 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Bandeyaa' for 'Jazbaa', 'Tu Itni Khoobsurat Hain Reloaded' for 'Barkhaa' and 'Samandar' for 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon'.

Jubin added that the song is quite different and he is sure about getting love and positive response from music lovers.

He said, "'Mast Aankhein' is a very different song that has an amazing vibe to it. I'm eagerly waiting for its release because we're not only coming back together after a year, but we're also sharing the screen together."

The song is all set to release on February 24.

