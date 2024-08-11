Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Dad Jeetendra shares a close relationship with both his grandsons Tusshar Kapoor

'Dad (Jeetendra) shares a close relationship with both his grandsons': Tusshar Kapoor

Updated on: 11 August,2024 11:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
In a recent interview, Tusshar Kapoor, son of Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, opened up about how the 'Himmatwala' actor is reliving his fatherhood phase with his grandsons

'Dad (Jeetendra) shares a close relationship with both his grandsons': Tusshar Kapoor

Picture Courtesy/Tusshar Kapoor's Instagram account

Veteran star Jeetendra shares an extremely special bond with his grandchildren Laksshya and Ravie.


He has been enjoying his role as "dadu and "nanu" since 2016 and 2019 to the fullest.



In a recent interview with ANI, Tusshar, son of Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, opened up about how the 'Himmatwala' is reliving his fatherhood phase with his grandsons.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tusshar Kapoor (@tusshark89)

"Dad (Jeetendra) shares a close relationship with both his grandsons. Despite old age, he gives his proper time to them. He often pays a visit to my son's school. He plays with them...I would say that he is reliving his fatherhood phase. He becomes extremely happy in the presence of his grandchildren," Tusshar shared.

Tusshar became father to Laksshya in 2016. He welcomed him via surrogacy. His sister and renowned producer Ektaa R Kapoor is also a single parent.

In 2019, Ektaa announced the birth of her son Ravie Kapoor, via surrogacy. Interestingly, her son is named after his grandfather and Ektaa's father, Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tusshar is being lauded for his role in JioCinema's Dus June Kii Raat.

On what made him say yes to the project, Tusshar said, "I saw this project as an opportunity to enter the hearts of the people and impress them, through the OTT platform so I said yes to it.."

In the coming months, he will be seen in multi-starrer 'Welcome To The Jungle', which will arrive in theatres this December.

The film also features Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika. Ahmed Khan has come on board to direct the film.

