Prem Sagar, son of iconic filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, passed away at the age of 84. He had been unwell and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital. Ramayan actors Arun Govil and Sunil Lahiri mourned his demise with heartfelt note

Prem Sagar, the son of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar and father of producer Shiv Sagar, passed away today at the age of 84. He was known for his significant contributions to Indian cinema and for carrying forward the iconic Sagar family legacy. His last rites will be performed today at Pawan Hans, Juhu.

Prem Sagar passes away

A source told NDTV, "He had been unwell for some time and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. On Sunday, doctors advised that he be taken home. He passed away this morning. The cremation will be held today at 3 pm at Pawan Hans cremation ground in Mumbai."

He was a senior producer and noted cinematographer who carried forward the Sagar family's legacy in Indian cinema and television. He went on to play a key role in shaping the visual identity of many projects under Sagar Arts which was started by his father Ramanand Sagar. He played a key role in bringing the mythology Ramayana to the audience with a popular show on Doordarshan in 1987. The show starred Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, and Arvind Trivedi as Ravana.

Prem Sagar’s notable works

Apart from spearheading television shows like Vikram Aur Betaal and Shri Krishna, he also worked as a cinematographer in movies like Lalkar, Aankhen and Charas which starred Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Prem also directed and produced Jeetendra and Hema Malini starrer Hum Tere Aashiq Hai.

Celebs mourn Prem Sagar's demise

Actor Sunil Lahiri mourned his demise and shared a note on Twitter (now X), that read, “Absolutely shocking news we lost Prem Sagar Ji son of Ramanand Sagar ji of Ramayan Om Shanti (sic).”

Arun Govil too mourned his demise and shared, “By giving the form of Ramayana TV serial, delivers the dignity, ideals and teachings of Lord Shri Ram to the public through electronic medium. It is very sad to hear the death of Shri Ramanand Sagar's son and famous filmmaker Shri Prem Sagar. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to place the departed soul in his feet and give the bereaved families the strength to endure this deep grief. Om Shanti.”

For those unversed, Prem Sagar is related to Vidhu Vinod Chopra. They are half-brothers and have an age gap of about 35 years. Ramanand’s father DN Chopra tied the nuptial knot to Shanti Devi Chopra, who is Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s mother after his first wife passed away.