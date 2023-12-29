Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle to wish his wife Twinkle Khanna in a very humourous manner in which she calls herself the 'asli Hulk'

Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle on Friday to wish his wife Twinkle Khanna as she turns 50 today. The actor-turned-author and Akshay have been married since 2001. The couple is known for their wacky sense of humour which is often on display when they get together. For her social media birthday wish, Akshay dropped a hilarious video in which Twinkle is seen calling herself 'asli hulk'.

As Twinkle Khanna turns 50, Akshay shared a video where he expressed who he thought he was marrying vs who he actually married. For the first part of the video, there was a beautiful picture of Twinkle dressed in a white outfit and holding a drink in her hand. The second part has Twinkle standing in front of a statue of Hulk and speaking in a Punjabi accent, "This is the statue of Hulk and I am the 'asli Hulk". She then proceeds to imitate the Hulk's scream.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "Long live my hulk!! Thank you for adding so many years to our life through your humour. May God add many more to yours. Happy Birthday, Tina".

Today, as Twinkle Khanna turns 50, she took to Instagram to pen a post and share a video from one of their adventurous family trips. Twinkle shared a video where she along with husband Akshay and son Aarav went deep sea diving. In the video, Twinkle dressed in a black swimsuit is seen giving Akshay a peck on the cheek. Sharing the video, Khanna wrote, "On my 50th birthday, my eyes and heart are still filled with wonder when I look at the world around me and my family. People may cite great philosophers, but I follow Dory from Finding Nemo, where, no matter what life brings, she says, ‘Just keep swimming.’ May the adventures never cease."

A day before her birthday, Twinkle shared a video that had covers of different magazines that featured her over the years. The cover gives a glimpse of her transformation from an actor to an accomplished author.

The video begins with a magazine cover featuring her as a baby posing with her mother Dimple Kapadia and mentions he father Rajesh Khanna. Each magazine cover covers different phases of her life. "This ‘covers’ almost fifty years! How it began and where I am now:) Looking back, looking around and waiting to see what’s around the next corner. Which phase of your life seems most precious when you look back? Let me know in the comments below," she wrote.

