From Twinkle Khanna to Chunky and Bhavana, many came to watch the historical courtroom drama and cheer for the entire team of 'Kesari 2'

Akshay Kumar (L) with his wife and actress Twinkle Khanna pose for a photograph as they attend a screening of the upcoming Indian film 'Kesari Chapter 2' in Mumbai. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Twinkle Khanna walks hand-in-hand with husband Akshay Kumar at 'Kesari 2' screening x 00:00

A special screening of 'Kesari 2' was held on Thursday for members of the Indian film industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

From Akshay Kumar's wife and author Twinkle Khanna to Ananya Panday's parents Chunky and Bhavana, many came to watch the historical courtroom drama and cheer for the entire team of 'Kesari 2'.

Both Akshay and Twinkle walked hand in hand as they happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Kajol, Saqib Saleem, Tiger Shroff, Ramesh Taurani, Anjali Anand, Manish Malhotra, Raj & Dk, King, Dino Morea, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Panday, and Urmila Mantodkar also attended the 'Kesari 2' screening.

Kesari Chapter 2 focuses on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The lead star, Akshay Kumar, is playing the legendary advocate C Sankaran Nair in the film, which is set to be released today.

It is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Karan Johar. Ananya Panday and R Madhavan are also a part of the film.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever