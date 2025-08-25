The film, Ufff Yeh Siyapaa follows Kesari Lal Singh, whose life spirals out of control after a drug parcel mix-up and the sudden appearance of dead bodies in his home

The trailer of Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, a wordless comedy written and directed by G. Ashok, was unveiled today, promising audiences an unconventional, never-seen-before experience. Ufff Yeh Siyapaa is set for a theatrical release on 5th September 2025. Told entirely without any dialogue, the film relies on visual storytelling, situational comedy, and an unforgettable musical narrative and songs by Academy Award winning Music Composer - A.R. Rahman.

About the trailer of Ufff Yeh Siyapaa

Ufff Yeh Siyapaa is a unique wordless comedy of errors in which Kesari Lal Singh (Sohum Shah), a sheepish common man, finds himself entangled in a spiralling mess when his wife, Pushpa (Nushrratt Bharuccha), leaves him - convinced he’s been flirting with their neighbour, Kamini (Nora Fatehi). He hasn’t. But before he can clear his name, a wrongly delivered drug parcel sets off a chain of escalating disasters, the worst of which is a dead body turning up in his home. As Kesari scrambles to fix the situation, another corpse appears - turning his house into a full-blown crime scene. To make matters worse, Police Inspector Hasmukh (Omkar Kapoor) arrives with a personal agenda of his own, only adding to the madness. What follows is a wildly absurd, darkly comic chain of events - unfolding without a single spoken word.

Here's what the director shared

Speaking on the trailer launch, director G. Ashok says, "Ufff Yeh Siyapaa is my passion project. My dance and choreography background gave me the confidence to tell a story through expressions alone. I’m proud of the cast - Sohum, Nushrratt, Nora, Omkar- for bringing their roles to life. Rahman Sir’s music is the heart of the film, perfectly conveying its emotion and chaos. I’m grateful to Luv and Ankur for backing the film and supporting this vision.”



Adding his thoughts on composing for the film, A.R. Rahman shares, "We experimented with a lot of genres while scoring this humorous movie.”



A Luv Films Presentation, Ufff Yeh Siyapaa is written and directed by G. Ashok and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is slated for a theatrical release on 5th September 2025.