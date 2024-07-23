Janhvi Kapoor was asked if she’s been in a ‘situationship’, to which she replied with a “No”

Janhvi Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Janhvi Kapoor calls ‘situationship’ a retarded concept: ‘Mujhe ye beech ka samajh nahi aata’ x 00:00

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Ulajh’ shared her two cents of wisdom on ‘situationship’ a Gen Z phenomenon that has taken over the dating space.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with Mashable India, Janhvi was asked if she’s been in a ‘situationship’, to which she replied with a “No” and elaborated, "It feels like a very retarded concept to me. It's either you like someone and you commit to them because you want to be with them and you don't want to share them or you are not interested in which case you don't have time to lead them on into all of that rubbish. Mujhe yeh beech ka samaj mein nahi aata. All the guys who leave you hanging, kick them and throw them out."

Janhvi is reportedly dating Shikhar Pahariya. The two even posed for a photo call together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities. Earlier this year, Janhvi graced the famous 'Koffee' couch on 'Koffee with Karan season 8'. during the Rat Race segment, Karan asked Janhvi to name three people on her speed dial, and with her answer, the actor confirmed that she was dating Shikhar Pahariya. Karan said, "Name three people on your speed-dial list." Janhvi replied, "Papa, Khushu and Shiku." Then, she quickly realized that she had mentioned Shikhar Pahariya and her reaction left Karan in splits.

Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist.

Janhvi's portrayal of an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Suhana in 'Ulajh' has garnered widespread praise. Shikhar also couldn't stop gushing over it and gave a shout-out to her. Sharing the film's trailer on his Instagram stories, Shikhar wrote, "Mind blown. Wow wow wow"

The trailer showcases Janhvi, the youngest Deputy High Commissioner, who navigates a difficult mission at the London embassy under close watch. Her performance defies stereotypes, addressing nepotism head-on. Gulshan Devaiah joins the cast as a mysterious undercover agent, injecting further suspense into the narrative. The trailer teases a labyrinth of secrets and betrayals, hinting at an internal leak that jeopardizes the lives of undercover agents and throws Suhana into a desperate struggle for survival. 'Ulajh,' scripted by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh with dialogue by Atika Chauhan, is slated for release on August 2, 2024.

(With inputs from ANI)