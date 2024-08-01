Janhvi Kapoor mentioned that she would not go bald, even if it was a life-changing, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and said, “They can just put a bald cap on or use VFX"

Janhvi Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Janhvi Kapoor will never go bald for a role, even if it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: ‘They can use VFX’ x 00:00

Janhvi Kapoor and Roshan Mathew recently appeared on the IMDb exclusive segment ‘On The Scene’ to talk about their film ‘Ulajh’. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the movie narrates a gripping story of love, sacrifice, and resilience in the face of overwhelming odds.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked what one thing she would never do for a role, Janhvi Kapoor mentioned that she would not go bald, even if it was a life-changing, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. She said, “They can just put a bald cap on or use VFX. I have dislocated my shoulder, I’ve bled, broken bones, and put myself through all kinds of trauma and torture, but going bald is something I refuse to do. Even for my character in Ulajh, Sudhanshu wanted me to cut my hair short and it was my biggest fight with him. Because I remember during Dhadak when I cut my hair, my mom yelled at me a lot and she was like, ‘how could you? Do not cut your hair for any role.’ Every third or fourth day, she used to put oil in my hair and massage my head. She was very proud of my hair. So I will not cut my hair.”

When asked who he would cast if ‘Ulajh’ was being remade in Malayalam, Mathew said, “There is an actor called Grace Antony, and Anna Ben. I think she will kill it. For Gulshan Devaiah's role, I would have to think a bit. I would cast myself, as I had my eyes on the character since I first read the script and have been very open about this, so yeah, maybe in Malayalam I would play his part.”

When asked about his highest retake count for a scene, Roshan revealed that he recently outdid himself for an eight-minute shot. He said, “I was desperately hoping that was going to be it. People stopped counting at one point and said, 'No, no stop yelling out the number, it's going to make everybody nervous.' So it wasn’t just me; there were a lot of technical aspects that had to follow.”

The film, also stars Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi, and promises to captivate viewers with its intricate storyline and authentic portrayal of diplomatic intricacies. It is slated for release on August 2, 2024.