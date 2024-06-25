Unseen photo of Shah Rukh Khan playing cricket with his family in London goes viral

In the image, SRK, wearing a rugged pair of trousers and a blue full-sleeved sweatshirt can be seen fielding as daughter Suhana Khan takes to batting.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who had an eventful time at the 2024 Indian Premier League with his team Kolkata Knight Riders securing the trophy, the actor continued his streak of indulging in cricket even during a family holiday. Days after Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport jetting off with youngest son AbRam, a picture of him playing cricket with his family in London has gone viral.

In the image, Khan, wearing a rugged pair of trousers and a blue full-sleeved sweatshirt can be seen fielding as daughter Suhana Khan takes to batting. His mother-in-law Savita Chhibber is seated alongside as a spectator. Check out the picture below.

Latest: @iamsrk is playing cricket with friends & family in London ♥️#ShahRukhKhan #32YearsOfEmperorKhanSRK pic.twitter.com/llzDejhgHL — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) June 24, 2024

Fans were happy to see the superstar enjoying some quality time with his family after a health scare during the IPL when he was admitted in a hospital due to heatstroke.

Earlier, Suhana treated her followers to a series of stunning photos. Taking to Instagram, the 'Archies' actress dropped several pictures channelling her inner 'Poo' from the iconic film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham."

In the pictures, Khan looked elegant in a short denim dress paired with a stylish trench coat to combat the chilly weather.

She accessorized with black sunglasses and a luxury handbag, adding a touch of glamour as she posed with a delicate white flower.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

On the acting front, Khan was last seen in 'Dunki', which focused on the issue of immigration. He will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in 'Tiger vs Pathaan'. The film will reportedly have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. It will mark their full-fledged collaboration after 'Karan Arjun'. An official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

He will also share screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan in her next film, ‘King’. Rumour has it that Suhana’s second film is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994). It has been tentatively titled ‘King’. The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him.