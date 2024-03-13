After the news of Tusshar Kapoor and Mouni Roy doing a cameo in the film, now the makers have revealed that Uorfi Javed will be making her debut on the big screen with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Uorfi Javed to make her big screen debut soon

The Ekta Kapoor-backed Love Sex Aur Dhokha, released in 2010, brought forth a story that presented a change that the generation has been going through with respect to love in the times of the camera. Now, with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, the makers are bringing a story that is quite relevant to this generation, which talks about love in the era of the internet and social media.

Relevant to the theme of the film, social media sensation Uorfi Javed will be making her big screen debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Being a part of this digitalized world, Uorfi is surely a name that suits the film as she shot to popularity in India just because of social media.

It would definitely be exciting to see her in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 especially when the story of the film dwells in the world of social media.

Uorfi is known for her unique fashion sense and social media presence. It would definitely be exciting to see her in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 especially when the story of the film dwells in the world of social media. Previously, Uorfi has been part of Bigg Boss OTT and several television shows.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies presents a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will be released on April 19, 2024.

The first film was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and written by Banerjee and Kanu Behl. Jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Priya Sreedharan under the banner of ALT Entertainment, the film starred Anshuman Jha, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri and Ashish Sharma. It has three separate but interlinked stories about an honour killing, an MMS scandal and sting operations.