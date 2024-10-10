Up and about: Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharwari Wagh and Disha Patani stun at an event

Up and about: Stars steal the spotlight with bold looks and head-turning couture pieces at a fashion event. We are loving Lord Bobby’s newfound style quotient
In attention: Nushrratt Bharuccha; Gold that glitters: Bobby Deol; Minimalist approach: Kriti Sanon. Pics/Yogen Shah
Glam and glitter
ADVERTISEMENT
Loving the glow: Aditi Rao Hydari; Hell’s angel: Sharvari; When i strike a pose: Disha Patani
Stars steal the spotlight with bold looks and head-turning couture pieces at a fashion event. We are loving Lord Bobby’s newfound style quotient
It’s a goal
It’s football season for the Khans as Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan wear their jerseys for a game, accompanied by mother Kareena Kapoor Khan