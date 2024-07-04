Breaking News
Up and about: Ladies in red

Updated on: 05 July,2024 07:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Painting the town red in their glamorous outfits, Janhvi, Mouni and Tanya grab eyeballs, while the others need to up their fashion game. Who do you think wore it best?

Sexy, sexy, sexy mujhe log bole: Janhvi Kapoor; Never mind: Nushrratt Bharuccha; Fresh as an apple: Mouni Roy; Nothing novel: Ridhima Pandit. Pics/Yogen Shah

So chic: Tanya Maniktala; Plain jane: Khushi Kapoor; Not so rosy: Ananya PandaySo chic: Tanya Maniktala; Plain jane: Khushi Kapoor; Not so rosy: Ananya Panday


Painting the town red in their glamorous outfits, Janhvi Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Tanya grab eyeballs, while the others need to up their fashion game. Who do you think wore it best?


At the screening of his much-awaited series, Ali Fazal carefully escorts wife Richa Chadha for a photo op. Looks like Ali is all ready for daddy duties

