Sexy, sexy, sexy mujhe log bole: Janhvi Kapoor; Never mind: Nushrratt Bharuccha; Fresh as an apple: Mouni Roy; Nothing novel: Ridhima Pandit. Pics/Yogen Shah

Ladies in red

So chic: Tanya Maniktala; Plain jane: Khushi Kapoor; Not so rosy: Ananya Panday

Painting the town red in their glamorous outfits, Janhvi Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Tanya grab eyeballs, while the others need to up their fashion game. Who do you think wore it best?

