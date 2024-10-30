Breaking News
Up and about: Ananya Panday celebrates her birthday

Updated on: 31 October,2024 08:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

One cake is definitely not enough when Ananya Panday is celebrating her 26th birthday with the media. We love the photo of the actor with her pet, on top of a cake. The pic reads, Main apni favourite hoon.

Ananya Panday

Fireworks still on


Varun Dhawan, Jacqueliene Fernandez and Karan Johar


Nushrratt Bharuccha, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi


It almost seems like Varun is making finger horns for Jacqueliene, but we know he was just excited to see the paparazzi. KJo surprises in a simple outfit while Siddhant puts in extra effort in his traditional attire. We spotted the celebs at different Diwali parties held in the city.

just in

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan with kids Taimur and Jeh

Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor and Vijay Devarakonda

