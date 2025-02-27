Breaking News
Pune rape case: Minister Sarnaik orders security audit of all MSRTC bus stations
'Uddhav attacks Shinde, says taking dip in Ganga will not wash away sin'
Two months on, 27-year-old arrested for strangling girlfriend, dumping her body
Bonus, special medal, 7-day leave for 75K cops on Maha Kumbh 2025 duty: UP CM
Ensure 100 per cent household tap connections in state: Eknath Shinde
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up About Anil Kapoor plays host on Mahashivratri

Up & About: Anil Kapoor plays host on Mahashivratri

Updated on: 28 February,2025 07:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Anil Kapoor played host on Mahashrivratri and invited friends from the fraternity for darshan. Dressed in a white suit, Rani Mukerji walked into the function with vibhuti on her forehead

Up & About: Anil Kapoor plays host on Mahashivratri

Rani Mukerji

Listen to this article
Up & About: Anil Kapoor plays host on Mahashivratri
x
00:00


Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Urmila Matondkar


Just in


Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Mrunal Thakur and Jackie Shroff

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rani mukerji anil kapoor shilpa shetty urmila matondkar fardeen khan sanjay dutt Mrunal Thakur

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK