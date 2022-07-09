Breaking News
Up and about: Don’t be a ghajini

Updated on: 09 July,2022 08:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Filmmaker AR Murugadoss bumped into Aamir Khan at a dubbing studio. While they seemed to have a lot to talk about, the paparazzi couldn’t not capture the moment

AR Murugadoss and Aamir Khan


Ready for Mehndi?




Rupali Ganguly, in her non-bahu avatar, is seen at Film City all set to attend Mika’s svayamwar 


What are friends for?

Cheering for her good friend, Rashami Desai is  seen attending the première of Deepika Singh’s first film

Feeling fomo

Anil Kapoor is probably wondering if the clean-shaven look makes him look younger than when he  sports a beard. What do you think?

Shaping up again

The honeymoon is over and so are the dinner parties. Patralekhaa hits the gym with a vengeance to get back into shape before taking up projects

Too much to handle

We are bound to feel a little jealous seeing how no matter what Malaika Arora wears, she looks stunning. We spotted her in an all-white loose kurta-pyjama set, teamed with a black choker

Just in

Suniel Shetty

