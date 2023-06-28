Breaking News
Up and about: Don't tempt me

Updated on: 28 June,2023 07:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Cakes are a big no-no for someone who is trying to stay fit, but Arjun Kapoor is all heart as he thanks the media who came with pastries to celebrate his birthday

Pics/Yogen Shah

Such a doll: Pooja Hegde; Why so serious?: Ahan Shetty; Tum Yahaan?: Tamannaah Bhatia and Mrunal Thakur


On to next

Sunny Kaushal walks out of Dinesh Vijan’s office with a bound script. Seems like the script for Shiddat 2 has been locked

Meri badi hai, Nahin meri badi hai

Anil Kapoor, creator Sandeep Modi and Aditya Roy Kapur are seen posing for the paparazzi in the rain. Guess it didn’t occur to any of them to share their oversized umbrellas 

Desi Boy in the house

Akshay Kumar flaunts his dishy side for the cameras as he leaves a recording studio 

Review, please!

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan have their fingers crossed for their upcoming release. The duo was spotted at YRF Studio for a screening

