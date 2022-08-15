Breaking News
Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Up and about: Feel the love

Updated on: 15 August,2022 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

In an increasingly intolerant society, Kartik Aaryan makes his love for India doubly evident. Pics/Yogen Shah

Kartik Aaryan


Movie spree


Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan catch up on a movie date in the city, and perhaps rightly showcase their support for a film that has unfortunately been receiving brickbats 


Love the style

Sunny Leone makes casual dressing look cool with this selection

Uh oh

Usually on point with her fashion choices, Alaya F seems to  miss the bull’s eye with her play on whites and basic denims

On, off screen

After featuring together on a web show that documents their lives, Chunky and Bhavna Pandey, and Sanjay Kapoor, among others, grab dinner at a restaurant 

Just in

Pankaj Kapur and Hina Khan

