Up and about: Idhar udhar ki baatein

Before discussing their next, Vikram Bhatt, daughter Krishna and Mahesh Bhatt get their answers straight, so that no one says anything off script
Pics/Yogen Shah
Birthday blessings
Party or no party, a visit to Siddhivinayak temple is a must on birthdays for television’s czarina, Ekta Kapoor, who turned 48 this week
Anyone offended yet?
Just when we thought she cannot surprise us anymore, Uorfi Javed turns up in a covered-up ensemble. We’ll have to ask her what she calls this outfit, but we hope this will shut up trolls and naysayers who’ve been dissing Uorfi for her bold outfit choices
Excitement in the air
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira, Mrunal Thakur, and Jackky Bhagnani with Rakul Preet Singh head to the première of Sasha’s upcoming OTT film. Going by their broad grins, it seems like they were pretty excited with the result
Promoting fluidity
Raveena Tandon, Lillete Dubey and Onir set the ball rolling as they turn up for the opening night of a queer international film festival held at Liberty cinema
Just in
Gentleman vibes: Gulshan Devaiah; Golden boy: Ali Fazal