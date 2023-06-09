Up and about: Idhar udhar ki baatein

Before discussing their next, Vikram Bhatt, daughter Krishna and Mahesh Bhatt get their answers straight, so that no one says anything off script

Pics/Yogen Shah

Birthday blessings

Party or no party, a visit to Siddhivinayak temple is a must on birthdays for television’s czarina, Ekta Kapoor, who turned 48 this week

Anyone offended yet?

Just when we thought she cannot surprise us anymore, Uorfi Javed turns up in a covered-up ensemble. We’ll have to ask her what she calls this outfit, but we hope this will shut up trolls and naysayers who’ve been dissing Uorfi for her bold outfit choices

Excitement in the air

Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira, Mrunal Thakur, and Jackky Bhagnani with Rakul Preet Singh head to the première of Sasha’s upcoming OTT film. Going by their broad grins, it seems like they were pretty excited with the result

Promoting fluidity

Raveena Tandon, Lillete Dubey and Onir set the ball rolling as they turn up for the opening night of a queer international film festival held at Liberty cinema

Just in

Gentleman vibes: Gulshan Devaiah; Golden boy: Ali Fazal