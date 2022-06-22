Up and about: In crops

Up and about
Pics/Yogen Shah, PTI
Shanaya Kapoor’s play with hues goes a long way in enhancing her ensemble, while the usually on point Tara Sutaria fails to flatter with her crop selection. Which one do you prefer?
Just in
Wed, 22 Jun, 2022
Updated on: 22 June,2022 07:37 AM IST | Mumbai
The Hitlist Team
Up and about
Pics/Yogen Shah, PTI
Shanaya Kapoor’s play with hues goes a long way in enhancing her ensemble, while the usually on point Tara Sutaria fails to flatter with her crop selection. Which one do you prefer?