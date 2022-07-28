Up and about: Jab Yeh Dhai Kilo Ka Haath...

Wonder if Disha Patani was parroting Sunny Deol’s famous dialogue from Damini, as John Abraham kept a straight face, while laughing on the inside?
John Abraham and Disha Patani/Pics: Satej shinde, Yogen Shah
Just don’t care
Kareena Kapoor Khan has shed her inhibitions of being caught by the fashion police when she walks out in a co-ord set that could only be called a night suit. But Bebo couldn’t care less about what anyone thinks
On to bigger things
She is on a roll with her films of late. Keeping the momentum going, Vaani Kapoor seems to have picked up her next script at Dinesh Vijan’s office
Where’s the car?
Reducing her carbon footprint, Esha Gupta hails an auto to head home from an exhausting session at the gym
Need a change
Shamita Shetty is seen heading to a salon. Guess after the break-up announcement, a makeover is given, no?
Letting it go
Ektaa Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap seem to have gone back to being work friends as they launch the trailer of their upcoming movie, in harmony. Guess they’ve buried the hatchet since their last collaboration in 2016
Just In
Twinkle Khanna, Aarav Kumar with sister Nitara, Malaika Arora, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande