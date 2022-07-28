Breaking News
Updated on: 28 July,2022 08:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Wonder if Disha Patani was parroting Sunny Deol’s famous dialogue from Damini, as John Abraham kept a straight face, while laughing on the inside?

Up and about: Jab Yeh Dhai Kilo Ka Haath...

John Abraham and Disha Patani/Pics: Satej shinde, Yogen Shah


Just don’t care

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shed her inhibitions of being caught by the fashion police when she walks out in a co-ord set that could only be called a night suit. But Bebo couldn’t care less about what anyone thinks


On to bigger things

She is on a roll with her films of late. Keeping the momentum going, Vaani Kapoor seems to have picked up her next script at Dinesh Vijan’s office

Where’s the car?

Reducing her carbon footprint, Esha Gupta hails an auto to head home from an exhausting session at the gym

Need a change

Shamita Shetty is seen heading to a salon. Guess after the break-up announcement, a makeover is given, no?

Letting it go

Ektaa Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap seem to have gone back to being work friends as they launch the trailer of their upcoming movie, in harmony.  Guess they’ve buried the hatchet since their last collaboration in 2016

