Up and about: Kala chashma jachta hai

Up and about

Pics/Shadab Khan, Yogen Shah, PTI

Clearly, Shraddha Kapoor has been turning to Ranveer Singh for inspiration

Show full article

At a spiritual getaway, Kartik Aaryan ensures his white kurta shines bright for the perfect picture with a few selfie-seeking cops

Who’ll leave the dog out?

Esha Gupta goes twinning with her canine friend

Done right

Like the lavish cinematic offerings he presents on screen, Karan Johar marked his 50th birthday with panache. His pic with Rani Mukerji is among our favourites

Tough competition

No cut-outs or sheer attire, but Tabu still managed to make heads turn

I am the party

Ranveer Singh set the stage on fire with his moves

Suit suit nahi karta

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Twinkle Khanna

Try Blue, maybe?

You can rarely go wrong when choosing pink, unless like Tamannaah Bhatia, you want to literally be the eye-’candy’

Your pick?

Rashmika Mandanna’s black selection caught our attention. Do you think Anushka Sharma or Shanaya Kapoor wore it better?