Up and about: Kala chashma jachta hai

At a spiritual getaway, Kartik Aaryan ensures his white kurta shines bright for the perfect picture with a few selfie-seeking cops
Who’ll leave the dog out?
Esha Gupta goes twinning with her canine friend
Done right
Like the lavish cinematic offerings he presents on screen, Karan Johar marked his 50th birthday with panache. His pic with Rani Mukerji is among our favourites
Tough competition
No cut-outs or sheer attire, but Tabu still managed to make heads turn
I am the party
Ranveer Singh set the stage on fire with his moves
Suit suit nahi karta
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Twinkle Khanna
Try Blue, maybe?
You can rarely go wrong when choosing pink, unless like Tamannaah Bhatia, you want to literally be the eye-’candy’
Your pick?
Rashmika Mandanna’s black selection caught our attention. Do you think Anushka Sharma or Shanaya Kapoor wore it better?