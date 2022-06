Up and about

Pics/Yogen Shah

Wishing Shilpa Shetty Kundra a belated happy birthday, Sonakshi Sinha is all hugs and kisses as she showers love on the former at the recording of a radio show

Show full article

Sonali Bendre is on a high as she makes her web debut with OTT find Jaideep Ahlawat. At the screening, the actors are posing in a friendly tussle for the photographers

Catching the mumbai bug

It’s all work and no play for Nithya Menen as she visits Mumbai for an ad shoot

Too cool for school

We are digging Malaika Arora’s look as she teams a black corset with white baggy pants and pink cap

Papa ki pari

Sachin Pilgaonkar is evidently beaming with pride as he attends the premiere of daughter Shriya’s new series